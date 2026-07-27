Terminal Istanbul’s first phase to launch soon, says Minister

ANKARA

The initial phase of the Terminal Istanbul project, being developed at Atatürk Airport, will enter service soon, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.



In a written statement, Kacır described the project as the first step toward creating the world’s largest entrepreneurship center, saying: “The first step of the world’s largest entrepreneurship hub. Coming very soon.”



According to the Ministry of Industry and Technology, Terminal Istanbul is being established in line with Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative vision and aims to connect the country’s technology ecosystem and young entrepreneurs with leading global technology players.



The center is expected to host thousands of entrepreneurs, technology companies and investors.

It will offer globally oriented acceleration programs, co-working spaces and incubation centers, positioning itself as the world’s largest entrepreneurship hub.



Through strategic international partnerships, Terminal Istanbul will bring global expertise, capital and experience directly into Türkiye’s startup ecosystem.

A partnership with Techstars, one of the world’s largest startup accelerators, is expected to serve as a key example of global participation in the project.

The ministry said outreach efforts in locations including Pakistan, Qatar, Paris and London, together with links established with the Turkish diaspora and international technology platforms, will support Turkish startups’ access to global markets.



Through the Tech Visa program, launched by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, high-potential startups from around the world will be able to operate within Terminal Istanbul. Soft-landing programs, grants, exemptions and incentive mechanisms will help foreign startups adapt quickly to the Turkish market, while Turkish startups will receive support to expand internationally.



The center will also provide shared laboratories, access to high-cost equipment, consumables supply facilities and digital infrastructure solutions designed to accelerate the commercialization of deep-tech ventures and research outputs.



In addition, a cluster structure spanning 34 technology verticals will be established with contributions from domestic technology leaders and global companies. The initiative aims to promote sector-specific expertise in fields ranging from artificial intelligence and biotechnology to mobility and space technologies.



Terminal Istanbul will integrate key components of the entrepreneurship ecosystem under one roof, operating as a dynamic campus with investor networks, funding programs and investment-readiness services embedded into its structure.



The project will also offer scholarships, talent development programs, alumni networks and artificial intelligence initiatives to help startups access skilled human resources. Dedicated regulatory guidance desks will support entrepreneurs in navigating public permits and compliance procedures.



The ministry said the center will facilitate entrepreneurs’ access to global networks by connecting them with senior executives, industry leaders and members of the Turkish diaspora. Digital platforms and smart matchmaking tools will be used to strengthen collaboration among ecosystem stakeholders.



With a schedule of events including hackathons, startup-investor meetings, executive academies and community programs, Terminal Istanbul is expected to serve as a growth platform for entrepreneurs, a source of investment opportunities, an innovation partner for corporations and a strategic hub aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s global competitiveness.