Renault most preferred car brand in local market

Renault most preferred car brand in local market

ANKARA
Renault most preferred car brand in local market

More than 15,000 Renault cars are registered in Türkiye in January-June.

Renault was the most preferred automobile brand among newly registered passenger cars in Türkiye during the first half of the year, according to data compiled from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).


A total of 15,136 Renault cars were registered between January and June, followed by Hyundai, Volkswagen and Fiat.


Among newly registered passenger cars in the January-June period, Renault ranked first with 15,136 registrations. Hyundai followed with 5,248 units, while Volkswagen and Fiat recorded 4,908 and 4,791 registrations, respectively. Toyota ranked fifth with 3,825 registrations, followed by Peugeot with 3,695. Mercedes-Benz registered 3,022 vehicles, Citroen 2,272, BMW 2,077 and domestic EV brand Togg 2,073.


According to TÜİK data, the total number of vehicles registered in traffic during the first half of the year declined 11.7 percent year-on-year to 962,739. Of these, 456,050 were passenger cars.


A breakdown of newly registered passenger cars by color showed that gray was the most preferred color during the period. A total of 190,529 gray cars were registered between January and June.


White ranked second with 117,004 registrations, followed by black with 54,144 and blue with 44,877. Green accounted for 25,379 registrations, while red totaled 14,634. Brown-colored cars reached 5,988 registrations. The number of orange and yellow cars registered during the period stood at 1,576 and 1,370, respectively.

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