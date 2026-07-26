New e-commerce rules set to take effect on Aug 1

ANKARA

The new e-commerce rules are aimed at increasing transparency in digital adversiting.

New regulations aimed at providing stronger protection for consumers against unfair commercial practices and deceptive advertisements generated through artificial intelligence will take effect in Türkiye on Aug. 1, according to Hakan Çevikoğlu, chairman of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD).



Çevikoğlu said the rules are expected to increase transparency in digital advertising, strengthen consumer protection and support fair competition in the sector.



The regulation introduces new requirements for digital marketing, AI-generated content, influencer advertising and discounted sales campaigns.



Advertisements featuring AI-generated digital characters that are difficult to distinguish from real people will be required to clearly disclose the use of artificial intelligence.



Influencers will have to identify sponsored posts with labels such as “advertisement” or “promotion” when they receive financial or other benefits.



The period granted to sellers and service providers to respond to consumer complaints before publication will be reduced to 48 hours from 72 hours.



The scope of advertising bans covering illegal betting and gambling activities will also be expanded to include illegal games of chance, while restrictions on advertisements for services provided by fortune tellers, psychics and astrologers will remain in place.



Çevikoğlu also said Türkiye’s Electronic Commerce Law should be updated to help maintain the country’s competitiveness in global e-commerce markets.