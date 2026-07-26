S Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950 bln deals

S Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950 bln deals

SEOUL
S Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950 bln deals

The logo of SK hynix is displayed at the 2026 World IT Show in Seoul. The South Korean company is one of the world’s leading chipmakers. (AFP photo)

South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will supply U.S. tech companies, including Nvidia, in agreements worth $950 billion, a presidential adviser said on July 25.


The announcement was made as President Lee Jae Myung visited San Francisco for talks with the heads of major U.S. technology companies, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and Broadcom’s Hock Tan.


The two South Korean chip giants and U.S. tech companies agreed to “pursue cooperation” in the sector, presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom told reporters in San Francisco while accompanying Lee.


South Korea is home to the world’s leading memory chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, whose advanced memory chips are essential to the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry and have fuelled optimism about the country’s economic outlook.


The announcement includes SK hynix’s planned five-year cooperation agreement to supply $750 billion worth of memory chips to companies including Nvidia, Kim said.


It also includes a $200 billion memorandum of understanding between Samsung Electronics and Broadcom covering the supply of advanced memory chips and foundry services for AI chip production over the next five years, he said.


South Korea has pledged to triple spending on AI this year, aiming to join the United States and China as one of the world’s top powers in the sector.


SK hynix and Samsung Electronics are among the world’s three leading advanced memory chipmakers, along with U.S.-based Micron.

Micron ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

    Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

  2. Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

    Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

  3. Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

    Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

  4. Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

    Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

  5. Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

    Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Recommended
Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year
Urban transformation boost drives record construction employment in Türkiye

Urban transformation boost drives record construction employment in Türkiye
Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy
Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls

Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls
AstraZeneca quarterly net profit rises on strong cancer drug sales

AstraZeneca quarterly net profit rises on strong cancer drug sales
Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership

Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership
Defense and aerospace drive half of Ankara’s export growth in first half

Defense and aerospace drive half of Ankara’s export growth in first half
WORLD Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 27 named a new transport minister, completing a chaotic cabinet reshuffle sparked by a senior party member resigning over a surrogacy scandal.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has revised its air passenger forecast to nearly 259 million this year — a 4.6 percent increase over its previous estimate of 249 million.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿