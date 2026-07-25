Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

MACAO
Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Türkiye advanced to the 2026 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League final with a straight-sets victory over hosts China on July 25, led by a match-high 23 points from Melissa Vargas.

The national side, widely known as the Sultans of the Net, won the semifinal 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 at the East Asian Games Dome in Macao.

China reduced Türkiye’s lead to two points late in the opening set, but the Turkish team held on before controlling the remaining two sets.

Türkiye outscored China 54-36 in attacks and held a 5-2 advantage in aces.

The two sides recorded seven and six blocks, respectively.

Vargas attacked at a 53 percent success rate, finishing with 21 attacking points, one ace and one block. İlkin Aydın contributed 15 points, while Hande Baladın added 11 and Zehra Güneş recorded four blocks.

The result sent Türkiye into its third VNL final. The team won silver in the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2018 before claiming its first title in 2023.

Türkiye will face Brazil in Sunday’s final after the South American side defeated Italy 3-2 in the other semifinal. The match will begin at 2:30 p.m. Türkiye time.

Vargas has repeatedly delivered high-scoring performances against China. She recorded 36 points in the teams’ preliminary-round meeting last month, 42 in the Paris 2024 Olympic quarterfinal, 31 in the 2024 VNL and 26 in Türkiye’s 2023 VNL final victory.

“We fought for every point,” Vargas said after Saturday’s semifinal. “I expect a very tense game and a point-for-point fight against Brazil.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

    Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

  2. Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

    Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

  3. Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

    Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

  4. Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

    Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

  5. Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

    Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Recommended
Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals
Türkiye beat Brazil to win second VNL title

Türkiye beat Brazil to win second VNL title
Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title

Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title
Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final
France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off
Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years

Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years
WORLD Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 27 named a new transport minister, completing a chaotic cabinet reshuffle sparked by a senior party member resigning over a surrogacy scandal.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has revised its air passenger forecast to nearly 259 million this year — a 4.6 percent increase over its previous estimate of 249 million.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿