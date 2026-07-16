Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years

ISTANBUL

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is leaving Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray after a trophy-laden four years, the club has announced.

The Istanbul club bid farewell to the 33-year-old forward by releasing an emotional tribute video on its social media platforms, highlighting his iconic goals, signature celebrations and deep connection with the supporters.

Icardi arrived in Istanbul in 2022, initially on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before making a permanent transfer. He quickly became the spearhead of Galatasaray’s attack, helping the club reclaim its dominance in Turkish football and secure back-to-back Süper Lig titles.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk paid tribute to the departing player, expressing the emotional weight of saying goodbye to one of the club’s modern legends.

“Farewells are always difficult, but saying goodbye to a football icon who has written his name in Galatasaray’s history, with whom we have won trophies, dominated the league and broken significant records over the last four years, is even harder for me,” Buruk said.

“I thank you, both as the Galatasaray coach and as a Galatasaray fan, for bonding a generation to the yellow-and-red colors from the heart, for being the love of our fans and for leaving unforgettable marks on our community.”

During his tenure in Türkiye, Icardi became a cultural phenomenon, widely adored by Galatasaray faithful. His clinical finishing and charismatic presence on the pitch made him one of the most impactful foreign signings in the history of the Turkish top flight.

Icardi enjoyed claiming the league trophy every season he played for Galatasaray, scoring 65 goals in 96 Süper Lig games he played.