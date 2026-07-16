Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years

Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years

ISTANBUL
Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is leaving Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray after a trophy-laden four years, the club has announced.

The Istanbul club bid farewell to the 33-year-old forward by releasing an emotional tribute video on its social media platforms, highlighting his iconic goals, signature celebrations and deep connection with the supporters.

Icardi arrived in Istanbul in 2022, initially on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before making a permanent transfer. He quickly became the spearhead of Galatasaray’s attack, helping the club reclaim its dominance in Turkish football and secure back-to-back Süper Lig titles.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk paid tribute to the departing player, expressing the emotional weight of saying goodbye to one of the club’s modern legends.

“Farewells are always difficult, but saying goodbye to a football icon who has written his name in Galatasaray’s history, with whom we have won trophies, dominated the league and broken significant records over the last four years, is even harder for me,” Buruk said.

“I thank you, both as the Galatasaray coach and as a Galatasaray fan, for bonding a generation to the yellow-and-red colors from the heart, for being the love of our fans and for leaving unforgettable marks on our community.”

During his tenure in Türkiye, Icardi became a cultural phenomenon, widely adored by Galatasaray faithful. His clinical finishing and charismatic presence on the pitch made him one of the most impactful foreign signings in the history of the Turkish top flight.

Icardi enjoyed claiming the league trophy every season he played for Galatasaray, scoring 65 goals in 96 Süper Lig games he played.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

    Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

  2. Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

    Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

  3. Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

    Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

  4. UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

    UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

  5. France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

    France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off
Recommended
France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off
Messi not done yet after inspiring Argentina to World Cup final

Messi not done yet after inspiring Argentina to World Cup final
Hamilton aiming to equal Schumachers Belgian GP record

Hamilton aiming to equal Schumacher's Belgian GP record
Spain deliver World Cup masterclass against France to reach final

Spain deliver World Cup masterclass against France to reach final
Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings
Mete Gazoz wins Archery World Cup gold in Madrid

Mete Gazoz wins Archery World Cup gold in Madrid
WORLD UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

Britain's ruling Labour party will confirm veteran politician Andy Burnham as its new leader, and the country's next prime minister, at a special conference on July 17.
ECONOMY Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Driven by rising global temperatures and a growing culture of year-round skin protection, Türkiye’s sunscreen market is projected to reach up to $66 million by the end of the year, according to industry representatives.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿