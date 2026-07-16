Türkiye’s central government budget posts $2.4 billion surplus in June

Türkiye’s central government budget posts $2.4 billion surplus in June

ANKARA
Türkiye’s central government budget posts $2.4 billion surplus in June

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a surplus of 114.2 billion Turkish Liras ($2.4 billion) in June, according to official figures released on July 16.

Budget revenues jumped 66 percent from a year earlier to 1.5 trillion liras, while expenditures increased 12.6 percent to 1.4 trillion liras, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, registered a surplus of 316 billion liras in June, compared with a deficit of 54.5 billion liras in the same month last year.

Non-interest expenditures increased 23.9 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion liras, while interest payments fell 26.9 percent to 202 billion liras.

In the January-June period, central government budget expenditures rose 32.7 percent year-on-year to 8.73 trillion liras ($185.5 billion), while revenues increased 39.1 percent to 7.8 trillion liras.

The budget posted a deficit of 943 billion liras during the first half of the year, compared with a deficit of around 981 billion liras in the same period of 2025.

Interest expenditures rose 31.7 percent to 1.5 trillion liras, while non-interest expenditures increased 32.9 percent to 7.3 trillion liras.

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