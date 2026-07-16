Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Brussels

Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Brussels

ANKARA
Trade Minister Bolat to hold high-level talks in Brussels

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is set to visit Brussels on July 16-17, where discussions will focus on strengthening trade and economic relations between Türkiye and the European Union and preserving industrial integration between the two sides.

Sources from the Trade Ministry told state-run Anadolu Agency that a key item on the agenda will be protecting established supply chains and maintaining the benefits stemming from the Türkiye-EU Customs Union in light of increasingly inward-looking industrial policies adopted by the EU, including the recently introduced Industrial Accelerator Act and initiatives such as “Made in EU.”

During his meetings, Bolat is expected to emphasize that Türkiye remains an indispensable production, research and development, and investment partner for European industry. He will also underline that unilateral restrictions could undermine the competitiveness and resilience of the EU’s own industrial base.

As part of his two-day visit to Brussels, Bolat will hold bilateral talks with Maroš Šefčovič, European commissioner for trade and economic security; Valdis Dombrovskis, European commissioner for economy and productivity, implementation and simplification; and Björn Seibert, head of cabinet to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The minister will also participate in a roundtable meeting with the leadership of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and senior executives from global automotive companies. Discussions will focus on the strategic role of Türkiye’s automotive industry within the European value chain.

In addition, Bolat is scheduled to meet with the Permanent Representatives of European Union member states and the leadership of BusinessEurope, the Confederation of European Business, as part of his Brussels engagements.

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