Four Greek MPs indicted in EU farm scandal

ATHENS

The European prosecutor's office on July 16 said four Greek members of parliament were among 22 people indicted over a multi-million-euro EU farm subsidy scandal that has rocked the government.

The agency said the indicted defendants also included "several former high-ranked public officials and political staff, as part of an investigation into an alleged organised fraud scheme involving agricultural funds".

EU prosecutors in October estimated the bloc's losses from the alleged scheme at more than 19.6 million euros ($22.5 million), while Greek authorities last year estimated damages of at least 23 million euros.

The scandal has led to the resignation of several Greek government ministers and other officials.

Those indicted include a former political secretary of the ruling New Democracy party and several former officials of the state agency distributing the subsidies, OPEKEPE.

One is a former chairman of the agency.

Among the lawmakers, accusations include instigation to commit abuse of trust, instigation to unlawful management of EU funds, and instigation to false attestation and attempted computer fraud, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said.

The lawmakers are under investigation for allegedly enabling dozens of private individuals to make subsidy claims for land they did not own and exaggerate the number of animals on farms.

An EPPO statement said evidence "indicates, among other things, unlawful interventions in administrative and inspection procedures, retrospective alterations of data following the completion of mandatory controls, unlawful interference with on-the-spot inspections, the concealment and manipulation of inspection findings, and false certifications".

Some people receiving payments had no link to agriculture.

Most of the fraudulent subsidies went to Crete.

The case has piled pressure on conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose family has been politically influential in Crete for more than a century.

If found guilty, the defendants face jail terms of up to five years and fines.

Allegations against seven other members of parliament, as well as two former lawmakers, have been dismissed due to lack of evidence, the EPPO said, while three former members of parliament remain under investigation.

The alleged scheme started after the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy began calculating subsidies based on land instead of livestock in 2014.

The incomplete land registry at the time made ownership across much of Greece unclear. Farmers were therefore allowed to declare land owned elsewhere in the country to claim subsidies.

According to OPEKEPE, approximately 80 percent of subsidies for pastures granted from 2017 to 2020 ended up in Crete.

And while the number of livestock farmers in Greece is decreasing, 13,000 new farmers were registered in Crete between 2019 and 2025. The number of declared sheep and goats doubled over the same period.

Cases under investigation include pastures declared on archaeological sites, olive trees in a military airport and banana plantations on Mount Olympus.

Mitsotakis, who notes the fraud began before he came to power in 2019, has vowed to imprison the "thieves" responsible and reclaim the funds.

Elections are scheduled in Greece next year. Mitsotakis's conservative party leads in opinion polls, but is not expected to secure an absolute majority.