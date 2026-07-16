Agriculture Ministry identifies new export markets for Turkish products

Agriculture Ministry identifies new export markets for Turkish products

ANKARA
Agriculture Ministry identifies new export markets for Turkish products

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has completed a comprehensive study identifying potential target markets for the country’s agricultural and food exports, daily Milliyet has reported.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), exports from the agricultural sector increased by 0.6 percent in 2025 to reach $36.4 billion, accounting for 15.3 percent of Türkiye’s total exports.

The Target Country Analysis Report for Foreign Trade in Agricultural, Food and Forestry Products, prepared by the General Directorate of Agricultural Reform, covers a wide range of products, including olive oil, hazelnuts, figs, grapes, apples, quinces, tomatoes, cheese, eggs, flour, pasta, chocolate, honey, dairy products, ornamental plants and forestry products.
The report noted that Türkiye’s traditional trading partners remain Iraq, Germany, the United States, Russia and Italy, with little change observed in export destinations over the years. It emphasized that one of the country’s key priorities should be the development of alternative markets alongside its established export destinations.

According to the report, excessive reliance on a limited number of markets could expose exporters to economic, political and commercial disruptions, potentially leading to broader economic and social challenges. The study also highlighted growing consumer demand for organically certified, sustainably produced and highly traceable products, stressing that adapting to this shift is critical for Türkiye’s export competitiveness.

In olive oil exports, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Korea were identified as priority target markets. The report listed Spain, Italy, Greece, Tunisia and Portugal among Türkiye’s main competitors in the sector.

Türkiye’s largest export destinations for chocolate currently include Iraq, the United States, Libya, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. While the country has established a strong presence in Middle Eastern markets, the report identified the United Kingdom and France as new target destinations for chocolate exports.

For honey exports, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland were highlighted as priority markets, while Belgium, Spain and Japan were identified as target countries for cheese exports.
In the flour sector, Afghanistan ranked first among the target export markets.

The ministry’s study evaluated both plant- and animal-based products, identifying key competitors and potential new export destinations for a broad range of goods, from olive oil and apples to tomatoes, cheese, eggs and chocolate.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

    Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

  2. Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

    Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

  3. Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

    Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

  4. UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

    UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

  5. France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

    France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off
Recommended
Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half
US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation

US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation
Private firms drive India’s space push

Private firms drive India’s space push
China ‘firmly opposes’ UK nationalizing British Steel

China ‘firmly opposes’ UK nationalizing British Steel
China’s Xi says no country should dominate AI

China’s Xi says no country should dominate AI
European auto industry backs Türkiye’s full inclusion in ‘Made in EU’: Bolat

European auto industry backs Türkiye’s full inclusion in ‘Made in EU’: Bolat
WORLD UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM

Britain's ruling Labour party will confirm veteran politician Andy Burnham as its new leader, and the country's next prime minister, at a special conference on July 17.
ECONOMY Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Driven by rising global temperatures and a growing culture of year-round skin protection, Türkiye’s sunscreen market is projected to reach up to $66 million by the end of the year, according to industry representatives.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿