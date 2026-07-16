Agriculture Ministry identifies new export markets for Turkish products

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has completed a comprehensive study identifying potential target markets for the country’s agricultural and food exports, daily Milliyet has reported.

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), exports from the agricultural sector increased by 0.6 percent in 2025 to reach $36.4 billion, accounting for 15.3 percent of Türkiye’s total exports.

The Target Country Analysis Report for Foreign Trade in Agricultural, Food and Forestry Products, prepared by the General Directorate of Agricultural Reform, covers a wide range of products, including olive oil, hazelnuts, figs, grapes, apples, quinces, tomatoes, cheese, eggs, flour, pasta, chocolate, honey, dairy products, ornamental plants and forestry products.

The report noted that Türkiye’s traditional trading partners remain Iraq, Germany, the United States, Russia and Italy, with little change observed in export destinations over the years. It emphasized that one of the country’s key priorities should be the development of alternative markets alongside its established export destinations.

According to the report, excessive reliance on a limited number of markets could expose exporters to economic, political and commercial disruptions, potentially leading to broader economic and social challenges. The study also highlighted growing consumer demand for organically certified, sustainably produced and highly traceable products, stressing that adapting to this shift is critical for Türkiye’s export competitiveness.

In olive oil exports, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Korea were identified as priority target markets. The report listed Spain, Italy, Greece, Tunisia and Portugal among Türkiye’s main competitors in the sector.

Türkiye’s largest export destinations for chocolate currently include Iraq, the United States, Libya, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. While the country has established a strong presence in Middle Eastern markets, the report identified the United Kingdom and France as new target destinations for chocolate exports.

For honey exports, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland were highlighted as priority markets, while Belgium, Spain and Japan were identified as target countries for cheese exports.

In the flour sector, Afghanistan ranked first among the target export markets.

The ministry’s study evaluated both plant- and animal-based products, identifying key competitors and potential new export destinations for a broad range of goods, from olive oil and apples to tomatoes, cheese, eggs and chocolate.