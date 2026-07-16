Türkiye’s free zones hit record $6.6 billion exports in first half

Türkiye’s free zones hit record $6.6 billion exports in first half

ANKARA
Türkiye’s free zones hit record $6.6 billion exports in first half

Exports from Türkiye’s 19 free zones reached a record $6.6 billion in the first half of the year, up 6.2 percent year-on-year, the Trade Ministry said on July 16.

The ministry said the January-June export figure marked the highest level ever recorded by the country’s free zones.

June exports also reached a record high, rising 29.5 percent year-on-year to $1.2 billion.

The ministry said the free zones strengthened their net exporter profile, with the export-to-import coverage ratio reaching 151.8 percent.

According to the ministry, exports accounted for 76.6 percent of total sales from free zones in the first six months of the year.

The technological composition of exports also improved during the period, it added.

“During the January-June period, medium-high technology products accounted for 52.2 percent of total exports, while high-technology products represented 6.7 percent, bringing their combined share to 58.9 percent,” the ministry said.

A total of 1,942 companies operate in Türkiye’s free zones, including 477 foreign-owned firms, according to the ministry.

These companies provide direct employment to 86,909 people, it added.

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