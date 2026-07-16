Türkiye introduces tax incentives for nuclear power plant investments

Türkiye introduces tax incentives for nuclear power plant investments

ANKARA
Türkiye introduces tax incentives for nuclear power plant investments

Türkiye is moving to introduce a package of tax incentives aimed at supporting nuclear power plant investments under an omnibus bill approved by the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee.

The measures were added to the legislation through amendments submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during deliberations on the bill.

The omnibus bill was approved by the committe.

The incentives include support in the form of corporate tax, value-added tax (VAT) and stamp tax exemptions for nuclear energy projects.

Providing information to the committee, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Zafer Demircan said the regulation was introduced as part of Türkiye’s goal of reaching 20,000 megawatts of installed nuclear power capacity by 2050.

Under the proposal, investments in nuclear power plants will be exempt from stamp tax.
The legislation also stipulates that deliveries of machinery and equipment for nuclear power plants will be exempt from VAT until Dec. 31, 2045.

Responding to questions on whether the incentives would apply to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Demircan said the measures are not intended for existing projects.

“None of these provisions concern projects that already exist today. They are aimed at nuclear investments that will be made in Türkiye through 2045. This is not something designed for Akkuyu,” he said.

The country’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, is being built by Russia’s Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin. The facility will consist of four reactors when completed and is expected to meet around 10 percent of the country’s electricity demand.

Türkiye also plans to develop two additional nuclear power plants in Sinop on the Black Sea coast and in the Thrace region in the northwest.

Parliamentary Planning and Budget Commission,

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