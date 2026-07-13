Mete Gazoz wins Archery World Cup gold in Madrid

Mete Gazoz wins Archery World Cup gold in Madrid

MADRID
Mete Gazoz wins Archery World Cup gold in Madrid

 

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz claimed the gold medal at the fourth stage of the Archery World Cup in Madrid, Spain, while fellow Turkish archer Elif Berra Gökkır made history by securing Türkiye’s first-ever individual women’s recurve medal in a World Cup stage.

Olympic champion Gazoz defeated Italy’s Mauro Nespoli in the men’s recurve final with a commanding 6-0 victory. The Turkish archer won the three sets 29-27, 30-25 and 26-25 to finish atop the podium and conclude the Madrid leg as champion.

In the women’s recurve final, Gökkır faced Czech archer Marie Horackova and finished with the silver medal after a 6-0 defeat.

Despite falling short of gold, the result marked a milestone for Turkish archery. Gökkır’s silver is Türkiye’s first individual medal in the women’s recurve category in the 20-year history of the Archery World Cup stages.

The achievement also secured the young archer a place at the Archery World Cup Final in Mexico later this season. The Turkish Archery Federation said Gökkır became the first Turkish woman to qualify for the season-ending event on merit by finishing among the world’s top eight archers through her performances across the World Cup stages in Mexico, Shanghai, Antalya and Madrid.

Previously, Turkish women had only appeared in the World Cup Finals as host-nation representatives when Türkiye staged the event in 2010 and 2018.

The World Cup Final brings together the season’s eight highest-ranked archers, where Gökkır will represent Türkiye after her breakthrough campaign.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

    Türkiye criticizes EU stance after Cyprus envoy appointment

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

    Erdoğan says Türkiye at center of NATO transformation

  3. US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

    US NATO ambassador: F-35 sale ‘can happen’

  4. Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

    Özel allies take CHP crisis to court with new convention bid

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy

    Turkish Cyprus rejects EU appointment of special envoy
Recommended
Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings
Wembanyama, Spurs agree on 5-year extension: Source

Wembanyama, Spurs agree on 5-year extension: Source
McGregor loses in 69 seconds on UFC return

McGregor loses in 69 seconds on UFC return
Noskova wins maiden Grand Slam title

Noskova wins maiden Grand Slam title
England, Argentina to renew bitter rivalry in World Cup semi-final

England, Argentina to renew bitter rivalry in World Cup semi-final
FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack

FIFA defend Balogun referee after Trump attack
WORLD Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel elections to be held on Oct 27: Parliament

Israel will hold national elections on Oct. 27, the last date allowed by law, its parliament said on July 12, with the vote widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership since the Gaza war erupted.
ECONOMY US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

US company projects 250,000 bpd output in Diyarbakır Basin

Türkiye’s Diyarbakır Basin has the potential to pump up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, according to Malone Mitchell, chairman of the U.S.-based energy firm TransAtlantic Petroleum.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez climbs up in WTA rankings

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high No. 48 in the WTA singles rankings announced on July 13, becoming the highest-ranked woman from Türkiye in history.
﻿