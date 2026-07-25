New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

ANKARA

Türkiye will introduce new digital advertising rules on Aug. 1, requiring clearer disclosure of AI-generated and sponsored content while tightening targeted advertising and discount campaigns.

The amendments to the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices were published in the Official Gazette on July 1.

Hakan Çevikoğlu, president of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD), said the changes cover digital marketing, artificial intelligence, social media influencers, discount sales and environmental claims.

Under the regulation, advertisers using consumers’ online behavior and personal data for targeted advertising must explain why an ad is being shown and how the targeting criteria can be changed. Profiling children based on personal data for targeted advertising will be prohibited.

Influencers who receive payment or another benefit, including discounted products, services or admission to an event, will have to clearly label the relevant content as an “advertisement” or “promotion.”

Conditional campaigns offering a discount or another benefit will be subject to the same rules as discount sales. The reference price must be the lowest applied during the 10 days before the campaign begins. For perishable goods and services, the immediately preceding price will apply.

Advertisements featuring AI-generated digital characters indistinguishable from real people must disclose the use of AI. Ads using an AI-generated replica of a real person to imply that they used or endorsed a product will be prohibited.

Broad environmental claims such as “environmentally friendly” will have to be explained, while certifications and approvals must be supported by evidence from authorized or accredited institutions.

The period given to sellers or service providers to respond before a consumer complaint is published will be reduced from 72 hours to 48. If no response is submitted, the complaint may be published directly.

Advertising restrictions will also be broadened to cover illegal games of chance, alongside existing bans concerning illegal betting and gambling and promotions for fortune-tellers, mediums and astrologers.

Çevikoğlu said the changes would increase transparency, strengthen consumer protection and support fair competition. He also called for Türkiye’s Electronic Commerce Law to be updated to help the country retain its competitiveness in the global market.