New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

ANKARA
New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

 

Türkiye will introduce new digital advertising rules on Aug. 1, requiring clearer disclosure of AI-generated and sponsored content while tightening targeted advertising and discount campaigns.

The amendments to the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices were published in the Official Gazette on July 1.

Hakan Çevikoğlu, president of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETİD), said the changes cover digital marketing, artificial intelligence, social media influencers, discount sales and environmental claims.

Under the regulation, advertisers using consumers’ online behavior and personal data for targeted advertising must explain why an ad is being shown and how the targeting criteria can be changed. Profiling children based on personal data for targeted advertising will be prohibited.

Influencers who receive payment or another benefit, including discounted products, services or admission to an event, will have to clearly label the relevant content as an “advertisement” or “promotion.”

Conditional campaigns offering a discount or another benefit will be subject to the same rules as discount sales. The reference price must be the lowest applied during the 10 days before the campaign begins. For perishable goods and services, the immediately preceding price will apply.

Advertisements featuring AI-generated digital characters indistinguishable from real people must disclose the use of AI. Ads using an AI-generated replica of a real person to imply that they used or endorsed a product will be prohibited.

Broad environmental claims such as “environmentally friendly” will have to be explained, while certifications and approvals must be supported by evidence from authorized or accredited institutions.

The period given to sellers or service providers to respond before a consumer complaint is published will be reduced from 72 hours to 48. If no response is submitted, the complaint may be published directly.

Advertising restrictions will also be broadened to cover illegal games of chance, alongside existing bans concerning illegal betting and gambling and promotions for fortune-tellers, mediums and astrologers.

Çevikoğlu said the changes would increase transparency, strengthen consumer protection and support fair competition. He also called for Türkiye’s Electronic Commerce Law to be updated to help the country retain its competitiveness in the global market.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

    Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

  2. Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

    Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye on Erdoğan’s invitation

  3. Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

    Zelensky in UK for first meeting with Burnham

  4. Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

    Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

  5. Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

    Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Recommended
Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year
Urban transformation boost drives record construction employment in Türkiye

Urban transformation boost drives record construction employment in Türkiye
Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy

Indonesia bank chief quits, adding uncertainty to struggling economy
Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls

Türkiye’s services and construction confidence rise in July, retail trade confidence falls
AstraZeneca quarterly net profit rises on strong cancer drug sales

AstraZeneca quarterly net profit rises on strong cancer drug sales
Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership

Türkiye expands satellite reach into Mideast through Qatar partnership
Defense and aerospace drive half of Ankara’s export growth in first half

Defense and aerospace drive half of Ankara’s export growth in first half
WORLD Germanys Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Germany's Merz completes chaotic cabinet reshuffle

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 27 named a new transport minister, completing a chaotic cabinet reshuffle sparked by a senior party member resigning over a surrogacy scandal.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has revised its air passenger forecast to nearly 259 million this year — a 4.6 percent increase over its previous estimate of 249 million.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿