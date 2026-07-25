Fresh produce exports hit first-half record

Fresh produce exports hit first-half record

ISTANBUL
Fresh produce exports hit first-half record

Türkiye’s fresh fruit and vegetable export revenue climbed 39 percent year-on-year to a record $2.35 billion in the first half of 2026, exceeding $2 billion for the first time in a January-June period.

Exporters shipped 1.72 million tons of produce, about 92,000 tons less than a year earlier, but earned $663 million more.

The average export return rose to around $1.37 per kilogram from $0.93.

Citrus remained the largest product group, generating $911 million.

Citrus export revenue increased 76 percent and accounted for 39 percent of the sector’s total.

Fresh fruit exports rose 38 percent to $757.5 million, while fresh vegetable exports increased 10 percent to $667.7 million.

Iraq was the largest market, with exports worth $601.1 million, followed by Russia at $568.4 million. The two countries accounted for half of the sector’s exports.

“Strong demand in overseas markets, high yields in many products and the trade network built by Turkish exporters over the years all contributed,” said Hayrettin Uçak, chairman of the Türkiye Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Associations Sector Board.

Uçak expects annual exports to reach $4 billion in 2026, after the sector generated $3.70 billion last year.

Cherries were among the leading fresh exports reported by Aegean exporters in the first half, following a sharp decline caused by frost last year.

National cherry shipments fell to about 6,000 tons in 2025 from 67,000 tons a year earlier.

A Chinese technical delegation inspected Turkish orchards and packing facilities in June as the sector continued efforts to reopen the Chinese market.

In the processed segment, Aegean exporters listed dried tomatoes, pickled vegetables, canned vegetables and apple juice among their leading products. Germany, the United States and Russia were among the main markets.

TMO grain purchases hit record

Separately, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said the Turkish Grain Board (TMO), had purchased a record 8.3 million tons of grain from 176,000 farmers since May 21.

The board began buying registered wheat and barley in May to meet the storage needs of farmers who harvested early.

TMO has transferred 34.3 billion liras to farmers’ accounts, with payments continuing, Yumaklı said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

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