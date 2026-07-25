Bodrum’s new culinary powerhouses

Orkun Bulut

Few restaurants in Türkiye enjoy the reputation of 7 Mehmet. For many people, it is reason enough to travel to Antalya for a meal. Despite its popularity, the restaurant has always avoided expansion. It never considered opening a second location, even in Antalya. That reflected owner Mehmet Akdağ’s perfectionist approach. This summer, he changed his mind with the opening of “Daha” at The Bodrum EDITION. Even the name, meaning “more,” reflects the ambition behind the project.

A key figure behind the expansion was Mustafa Bulmuş, General Manager of The Bodrum EDITION. His long-standing relationship with Akdağ and the trust between them helped make it happen. Akdağ’s biggest concern was preserving the quality that made the original restaurant famous. By all accounts, that standard has been maintained in Bodrum. Within weeks, “Daha” had become one of the Bodrum peninsula’s most talked-about restaurants.

The arrival of “Daha” has further strengthened The Bodrum EDITION’s culinary identity. The hotel now brings together chefs including Osman Sezener, Cihan Kıpçak and Stefano Cotti. It is also home to İnari, one of Türkiye’s leading Japanese restaurants, and Morena, the beach restaurant led by Executive Chef Adnan Öztürk and his team.

As Antalya is not yet included in the Michelin Guide, 7 Mehmet has never been evaluated by Michelin inspectors. That could soon change. With “Daha” now in Bodrum, seeing Mehmet Akdağ earn a place in the guide would not be a surprise.

HH Türev’s mid-season surprise

Known as both a chef and television star person, Türev Uludağ expanded his kebab concept TAM from Istanbul to Bodrum before taking another step. In early July, he entered the hotel business with The Casa Cala. As gastronomy plays a bigger role in tourism, watching a chef launch a hotel in a destination as competitive as Bodrum will be an interesting story.

Located in Cennet Bay, The Casa Cala lives up to its name by offering a peaceful atmosphere that feels more like a private home than a traditional luxury hotel. Syma, the hotel’s signature dinner restaurant, fits naturally into that concept. Among the luxury properties in Cennet Bay, The Casa Cala has already become a popular meeting place for Turkish celebrities.

Uludağ explains his move into hospitality simply: “Chefs understand hospitality better than anyone because we think about every detail, from the kitchen to the table. I’ve always enjoyed welcoming guests, so I wanted to create a place that feels like inviting people into my own home.”

The hotel’s biggest strength is its understated approach to luxury. Rather than focusing on extravagance, it offers a relaxed experience. The name Syma comes from the ancient root “SYM,” representing togetherness and unity. To match that philosophy, the restaurant sources fresh produce daily from across the Mediterranean coast.

From Çeşme to Bodrum

Another well-known local brand making its way to Bodrum is Ferdi Baba. Long regarded as one of Çeşme’s landmark seafood restaurants, it has opened at the pier of Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum. The restaurant introduces international visitors and the global jet set to Turkish seafood culture through its signature dishes and Aegean hospitality.

Only a few years ago, Bodrum’s summer competition was defined by beach clubs. Today, restaurants are just as important. International luxury hotels are bringing Türkiye’s best-known restaurant brands under their roofs, while celebrated chefs are creating complete hospitality experiences. It is another sign that Bodrum is evolving into an international destination where gastronomy is becoming as important as its beaches and hotels.

Orkun BULUT, a digital nomad