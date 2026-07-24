Türkiye’s solar power generation hits all-time high in June

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s electricity generation from solar power reached an all-time high of 4.99 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in June, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on July 24, as longer sunshine hours boosted renewable power output.

According to ministry data, total electricity generation rose to 30.35 billion kWh in June, marking the highest output ever recorded for the month.

Solar generation climbed to a record 4.99 billion kWh, supplying 16.4 percent of the country’s total electricity production during the month.

Hydropower remained Türkiye’s largest source of electricity, generating 10.54 billion kWh, or 34.7 percent of total output in June.

Electricity generation from renewable sources reached 20.65 billion kWh last month, while output from domestic energy sources totaled 24.22 billion kWh, both the highest monthly levels recorded since 2000, the ministry said.

In the first six months of the year, hydropower generation reached a record 57 billion kWh, while wind power generation totaled 21.5 billion kWh and solar generation 19.2 billion kWh.

Electricity generated from domestic energy sources reached 130.9 billion kWh in the January-June period, while renewable generation totaled 108.7 billion kWh, both setting records for the first six months of the year.

“We will continue to maximize the use of our domestic and renewable energy resources,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar was quoted as saying. “We will keep working to transform Anatolia’s abundant solar potential into greater prosperity for our nation.”