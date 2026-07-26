Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title

Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title

MACAO
Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title

A fan waves Turkish national flags during the Nations League final between Türkiye and Brazil in Macao. (AA)

Türkiye captured the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League title yesterday, defeating Brazil 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21) at the Macau East Asian Games Dome.

After dropping a tightly contested opening set, Türkiye rebounded behind resilient defense and high-octane offensive execution to control the next three frames and secure the championship.

Brazil, which advanced to the gold-medal match following a draining five-set semifinal victory over reigning champion Italy, grabbed the early momentum by edging out a 25-23 win in the first set.

The second set proved to be a critical turning point. Türkiye tightened its block and limited unforced errors, narrowly pulling out a 25-23 decision to level the match. Momentum firmly shifted in the third set as both teams traded heavy blows, but Türkiye capitalized in the clutch to take a 26-24 extra-point win and a 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth set, Türkiye maintained its offensive pressure, eventually pulling away to close out the frame 25-21 and seal the tournament crown.

The victory marks another milestone for the Turkish women on the international volleyball stage, adding a second Nations League crown to their trophy case following their breakthrough title in 2023.

Earlier yesterday Italy, the winner of the previous two Nationals League editions and reigning world and Olympic champion, disappointed the home crowd in Macao with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13 win over China and added the first bronze to its Nations League medal collection, which also features three golds.

Volleyball Women's Nations League,

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