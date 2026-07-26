Russia ‘seeks 30,000 extra’ N Korea troops

Russia ‘seeks 30,000 extra’ N Korea troops

KIEV
Russia ‘seeks 30,000 extra’ N Korea troops

People visit the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia has sought an extra 30,000 troops and missile launchers from North Korea to fight his country


Preparations for the extra troops are being made in Russia’s Voronezh region near the frontier with Ukraine, Zelensky said in a social media post late July 25.


North Korea sent thousands of troops to help Russia fight off a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kursk region in 2024. It has also provided arms to help Russia’s invasion since 2022.


According to South Korea, some 2,000 North Korean troops have been killed in the war.


“Russia wants to receive another 30,000 troops from North Korea. Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia’s Voronezh region to receive them,” Zelensky said on X.


“North Korea is also preparing to transfer additional launchers for ballistic missiles to Russia. This is a threat not only to Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve its weapons, and gain real combat experience in using them,” he added.


“All of this is a threat to everyone in Asia who is within range of North Korean missiles.”


The two countries signed a military assistance treaty in 2024 and North Korea reaffirmed its support for Russia’s war on Ukraine during a visit to Moscow this week by its foreign minister Choe Son Hui.


Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed “gratitude” for North Korea’s support in a video released ahead of Choe’s visit.

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