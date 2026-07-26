Iran army says war to 'expand further' if US attacks restart

Iran army says war to 'expand further' if US attacks restart

TEHRAN
Iran army says war to expand further if US attacks restart

Iran's army warned on July 26 that the Middle East war would widen if the United States chose to press ahead with attacks on the Islamic republic, ahead of the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.

"I believe that if the Americans once again fall for the Zionists' deception, or move in line with them, and insist on continuing the war, particularly through air strikes, geographically this will expand further," army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state television.

He said the war had already expanded to the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the entrance of the Red Sea, referencing the recent military flare-up between Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia.

"The scope of our operations now encompasses the entire region, from U.S. bases in Jordan to the countries along the Persian Gulf," he said.

Akraminia said the situation in the Middle East for the United States is "difficult and unsettled," predicting that Washington was now looking "for a new strategy."

"We are prepared for each of the options and scenarios that appear likely," he added.

On July 24, Israel said Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on July 28.

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