Mideast diplomacy intensifies after US, Iran halt attacks

TEHRAN

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar have intensified the exchange of messages between the United States and Iran after the two warring sides communicated their responses to a joint formula to end their months-long war, Pakistani government sources said on July 26.



The development came after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a “pause” in the latest bombing campaign on Iran after two weeks of consecutive nights of strikes, the sources added.

Earlier this week, Islamabad and Doha proposed a joint de-escalation formula, urging the U.S. and Iran to return to their pre-July 9 positions “as a first step” to resume stalled talks to permanently end the conflict, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Although the sources did not elaborate on details of the responses, they said both sides have communicated their consent for dialogue and diplomacy to end the latest hostilities and return to negotiations.

The sources said the pause in strikes from both sides has raised hopes for resumption of the stalled talks.

A source, however, cautioned that the pause was fragile with a “strong” possibility of violations or another flare-up of hostilities in the near-closed Strait of Hormuz.

“Mediators are in constant contact with the two warring sides to consolidate the ‘pause, which is their first priority to clear the way for next rounds of their de-escalation’ formula.”



A diplomatic source separately told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency that mediators are particularly concerned about “hawks” from both sides, who could reignite the hostilities.

The New York Times reported on July 25 that Trump has paused plans to escalate military operations against Iran for now amid concerns over dwindling American air defense missile stocks.

The decision followed a meeting on July 24 with senior advisers and Cabinet officials.

The de-escalation proposal, jointly drafted by Islamabad and Doha after consulting regional partners, called on both sides to return to the positions they held before the beginning of fresh hostilities.

Iran confirmed it received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire.

But it remains to be seen whether the U.S. and Iran are at an inflection point in a mercurial conflict that will reach the five-month point on July 28.



Adding to the uncertainty is the impact of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit with Trump next week in Washington.