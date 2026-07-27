Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

ANTALYA
Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen has become the champion at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.

Competing from July 23 to 26, she secured her victories with a 68-meter dive in Free Immersion (FIM) and a 65-meter dive in Constant Weight (CWT).

“I’m very happy about our gold medals. Since we had to compete four days in a row, I didn’t push myself to the limit during this event. After securing the championship, I focused on using my strength as efficiently as possible,” said the national athlete, who holds the Turkish records in the same categories with 94 meters and 83 meters, respectively.

Twenty-two licensed athletes competed in the championship, bringing together Türkiye’s top freedivers. The event was scheduled to last four days, yet the competitions on the third day were cancelled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

    Nusaybin-Qamishli border crossing to open in 3 months: Syrian official

  2. Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

    Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

  3. Dozens of mayors eye move to Özel’s New Party

    Dozens of mayors eye move to Özel’s New Party

  4. 600 ex-Israeli officials press Trump over ‘settler terrorism’ as Netanyahu due in US

    600 ex-Israeli officials press Trump over ‘settler terrorism’ as Netanyahu due in US

  5. Fidan to host Sudan’s top diplomat in Ankara

    Fidan to host Sudan’s top diplomat in Ankara
Recommended
Türkiye beat Brazil to win second VNL title

Türkiye beat Brazil to win second VNL title
Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title

Turkish women beat Brazil to claim Nations League title
Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final
Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final
France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off
Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years

Icardi leaves Galatasaray after four years
WORLD Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

Chad says will withdraw from the International Criminal Court

Chad announced on Monday it planned to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying its effectiveness was "limited and uneven" with a focus on Africa.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

Türkiye targets 259 mln air passengers this year

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has revised its air passenger forecast to nearly 259 million this year — a 4.6 percent increase over its previous estimate of 249 million.
SPORTS Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.
﻿