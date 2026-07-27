Şahika Ercümen wins Turkish Championship with two gold medals

ANTALYA

Şahika Ercümen has become the champion at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship

National athlete and freediving world record holder Şahika Ercümen has become the champion after winning two gold medals at the Open Water Free Diving Turkish Championship and national team tryouts held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Kaş district.

Competing from July 23 to 26, she secured her victories with a 68-meter dive in Free Immersion (FIM) and a 65-meter dive in Constant Weight (CWT).

“I’m very happy about our gold medals. Since we had to compete four days in a row, I didn’t push myself to the limit during this event. After securing the championship, I focused on using my strength as efficiently as possible,” said the national athlete, who holds the Turkish records in the same categories with 94 meters and 83 meters, respectively.

Twenty-two licensed athletes competed in the championship, bringing together Türkiye’s top freedivers. The event was scheduled to last four days, yet the competitions on the third day were cancelled due to unfavorable weather conditions.