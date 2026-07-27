Fidan to host Sudan’s top diplomat in Ankara

ANKARA

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mohi al-Din Salem will pay an official visit to Ankara on July 28-29 for talks with Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan, diplomatic sources have said.

During the meeting, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while stressing Ankara’s continued diplomatic efforts to help achieve lasting peace and stability in the conflict-hit country, the sources said.

The two ministers are also expected to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas including the economy, trade, energy, education and culture. Fidan is expected to underline the importance of strengthening the legal framework underpinning existing cooperation between the two countries.

Fidan is also set to reiterate that Türkiye will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Sudan. The ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues, with a particular focus on developments in the Horn of Africa.

Türkiye and Sudan established diplomatic relations in 1957. During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Sudan in 2017, the two countries established a high-level strategic cooperation council to expand bilateral ties.