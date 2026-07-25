Mitsotakis calls for calm in Türkiye-Greece ties

Mitsotakis calls for calm in Türkiye-Greece ties

ATHENS
Mitsotakis calls for calm in Türkiye-Greece ties

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for restraint in public debate over relations with Türkiye, saying the neighboring countries are bound by geography to coexist and should not remain in a state of permanent tension.

Speaking to OPEN television, Mitsotakis criticized exaggerated commentary in the media of both countries, particularly maps depicting the ranges of missiles.

“We are bound to live side by side,” he said, adding that the two peoples wanted good relations despite long-standing differences.

Asked about reports of planned Turkish legislation associated with the “Blue Homeland” doctrine and suggestions that Greece would need Ankara’s approval for actions in the Aegean, Mitsotakis said Athens had not sought permission for its initiatives.

He cited electricity links to Greek islands, marine parks within Greek territorial waters, maritime spatial planning and the strengthening of the country’s armed forces.

“We have a response to every possible move by Türkiye,” he said, but added that he had yet to see the reported measure and warned against treating media reports as established facts.

Mitsotakis also criticized some Greek newspapers, saying they had published assertions not seen even in the Turkish media. He called for greater self-restraint and said national issues should not be turned into party-political disputes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

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