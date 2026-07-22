Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

ANKARA

Türkiye on July 22 condemned threats by Yemen’s Houthi group to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its solidarity with Riyadh and warning against further regional escalation.

“We condemn the Houthi threats to impose a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and once again reaffirm our solidarity with Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called for an immediate end to actions and threats that jeopardize maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, saying they also threaten shipping and global trade.

Ankara also urged all parties to refrain from steps that could further heighten tensions in the region.

The Houthis announced the blockade on July 20 and subsequently warned shipping companies that vessels calling at Saudi ports could be targeted.

The group said the measure was retaliation for what it described as a Saudi blockade of Yemen and a recent attack on Sanaa International Airport, which it blamed on Riyadh.