Belgium eyes Turkish frigates as Dutch defense deal falters

BRUSSELS

Belgium will seek proposals from shipbuilders in Türkiye and four other European countries as it considers pulling out of its joint anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigate program with the Netherlands over mounting costs and delays, Defense Minister Theo Francken has announced.

A final decision is expected in October, media reports said.

The move puts Türkiye’s Istanbul-class (İstif) frigates among the contenders for one of Belgium’s largest defense procurements, following growing naval cooperation between Brussels and Ankara in recent months.

Speaking to VTM Nieuws, Francken criticized the Dutch-led ASWF program, saying the estimated cost per frigate had climbed from 600 million euros to 1.3 billion euros, while deliveries had been pushed back to the late 2030s.

Calling the project “a disaster” in terms of both cost and schedule, Francken said Belgium needs two frigates, with an option for a third, but “not at this price.”

Belgium will send a Request for Information (RFI) to shipbuilders in Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Türkiye, seeking details on pricing, delivery schedules and platform capabilities.

Francken stressed that Belgium has not yet abandoned the Dutch partnership and would prefer to continue if acceptable terms can be reached. However, he warned that the current cost increases and delays leave the government with little choice but to explore alternatives. He also noted that Germany had previously withdrawn from a frigate project with the Netherlands after it “completely fell apart.”

Francken said Belgium’s need for replacement frigates has become increasingly urgent as its two aging Karel Doorman-class vessels, Leopold I and Louise-Marie, approach the end of their operational lives.

“Our current frigates are at the end of their lifespan. We urgently need new ones,” he said.

He added that Belgium’s newly acquired minehunters, delivered on schedule and within budget under the Belgian-Dutch naval cooperation framework, cannot operate effectively without frigate support.

“Soon we won’t have a ship capable of putting to sea,” Francken warned.

According to Meta-Defense, Belgium’s Naval Component comprises around 1,500 personnel, including roughly 200 reservists, and operates five Tripartite-class minehunters, two Castor-class patrol vessels and the two Karel Doorman-class frigates, which carry out escort, maritime surveillance and NATO and EU missions.