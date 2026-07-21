Türkiye helped foil plan to divide Iran: Araghchi

Türkiye helped foil plan to divide Iran: Araghchi

TEHRAN
Türkiye helped foil plan to divide Iran: Araghchi

Türkiye played a key role in preventing armed Iranian Kurdish groups based in Iraq from opening a new front in the war against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

In an interview aired by Iran’s Majaraa Media on July 19, Araghchi said Ankara had taken a firm stand against what he described as a U.S.-Israeli plan to divide Iran and provoke internal unrest.

Araghchi claimed U.S. President Donald Trump contacted figures in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on the fourth day of the war over a possible ground operation against Iran.

After learning of the alleged plan, Araghchi said he spoke with Iraqi Kurdish leaders Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

He said he warned that Tehran would respond if any threat emerged from the Kurdistan region while Iran was fighting the United States and Israel.

“Türkiye played a very effective role in this process,” Araghchi said.

“It held talks with the Americans and took a very firm position on the matter. These collective efforts ensured that the plot to divide Iran and create internal unrest failed.”

Reports published during the early stages of the war described an Israeli intelligence proposal to arm Iranian Kurdish groups based in northern Iraq and support an advance into northwestern Iran.

The reports said Washington initially considered the plan but dropped it following objections from Ankara.

Türkiye and the United States have not publicly confirmed those details.

Fidan warned in March that attempts to exploit Iran’s ethnic or religious divisions to trigger a civil war would be a “grave mistake.”

He said at the time that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had denied Washington was involved in such an effort.

Araghchi also accused Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, of supporting the partition of the country during a visit to Israel.

He alleged that Pahlavi had agreed to allow Iran’s border regions to be taken while he ruled the center of the country as shah. Araghchi offered no evidence for the allegation.

In another part of the interview, Araghchi said he had told U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff that military pressure would not force Tehran to make concessions.

“You cannot threaten us, and you cannot buy us,” he recalled telling Witkoff.

“Iran is not Venezuela, where you take one person and everyone else becomes afraid and backs down.”

The interview came after the breakdown of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the United States and Iran in June following mediation by Pakistan and contributions from Qatar and Türkiye. Renewed fighting erupted in early July.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

    Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

  2. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

  3. Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

    Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

  4. Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

    Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

  5. Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid

    Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation
Türkiye becomes ASEAN’s 12th dialogue partner

Türkiye becomes ASEAN’s 12th dialogue partner
Erdoğan holds calls with Spanish, Latvian leaders

Erdoğan holds calls with Spanish, Latvian leaders
Belgium eyes Turkish frigates as Dutch defense deal falters

Belgium eyes Turkish frigates as Dutch defense deal falters
Saudi Arabia establishes new visa category for Turkish drivers

Saudi Arabia establishes new visa category for Turkish drivers
No Cyprus plan can bypass Türkiye, Turkish Cypriots, says Yılmaz

No Cyprus plan can bypass Türkiye, Turkish Cypriots, says Yılmaz
WORLD Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

On July 22, German authorities said they were giving the green light to a controversial French-Russian nuclear project which critics fear will enable spying and sabotage by Moscow.
ECONOMY Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

The Turkish economy demonstrates its resilience against external macroeconomic shocks despite a highly volatile global environment and regional geopolitical politics, according to a senior Fitch Ratings director.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿