New UK gov't tackles cost of living with energy tax cut

New UK gov't tackles cost of living with energy tax cut

LONDON
New UK govt tackles cost of living with energy tax cut

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham (front) gives his first speech in front of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026, after being asked by the king to form the next government. (AFP)

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on July 21 kickstarted his programme to ease the cost of living for millions of Britons by planning to remove tax on household electricity bills.

The Labour leader, who took over as PM on July 20, said value added tax (VAT) would be taken off bills from October in a policy costing the government about £850 million ($1.143 billion) in the current U.K. financial year.

"We're taking immediate action to cut taxes on energy bills, put more money in people's pockets and bring back hope," Burnham said in a statement.

The measure is a saving of about £45 a year on the average household bill, the government said.

"The change supports the poorest households, who spend a higher percentage of their income on energy bills," it added.

The measure's start date is due to coincide with an expected rise in the U.K. energy regulator's price cap on electricity and gas prices, a consequence of the US-Iran war.

The government said the tax cut would be funded by cancelling previous prime minister Keir Starmer's plan for a digital ID scheme that would have cost the taxpayer £1.8 billion.

The new PM has said he wishes to ease pressure also on small businesses, hit by the previous Labour administration's tax hikes.

At the same time, Burnham has pledged to respect the strict fiscal discipline seen under Starmer, whereby the government balances tax receipts with day-to-day state spending.

 

Official data on July 21 showed U.K. government borrowing dropped more than expected in June, handing a boost to new finance minister John Healey, who has replaced Rachel Reeves.

Public sector net borrowing was £16 billion in June, down one third on a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

However, the ONS cautioned that "debt remains high by historical standards and close to the annual value of the entire U.K. economy".

Reacting to the data, Healey said "fiscal control is the first duty of any" finance minister.

"And fiscal credibility is the bedrock for economic stability and for national security."

Healey piled pressure on Starmer last month when he announced he was stepping down as defence secretary in a stinging criticism of the government's defence budget — and the Treasury, which he will now oversee.

 

U.K. markets were largely steady on July 21 having shown some signs of unease ahead of Healey's appointment as chancellor of the exchequer.

U.K. government bond rates had risen Monday after Burnham told British media there could be some "flexibility" allowed under the government's balance-budget rules.

"The prime minister and I have talked about how we will work in lockstep to meet the fiscal rules with a buffer against uncertainty and how we'll make life more affordable for working people right across the U.K.," Healey added.

Separate official data on July 21 showed Britain's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent.

Burnham's long-term goal is a "reindustrialisation" of Britain and mass building of municipal housing.

While Britain's economy has failed to take off since Labour returned to power two years ago, the International Monetary Fund forecasts it to outperform other major economies this year.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

    Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

  2. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

  3. Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

    Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

  4. Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

    Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

  5. Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid

    Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid
Recommended
Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks
Cooler inflation hands new UK PM Burnham an early boost

Cooler inflation hands new UK PM Burnham an early boost
Japan’s exports and imports grow as yen weakens

Japan’s exports and imports grow as yen weakens
Spanish hotel chain Meliá leaving Cuba due to sanctions

Spanish hotel chain Meliá leaving Cuba due to sanctions
Turkish Airlines signs contract for 12 flight simulators from HAVELSAN

Turkish Airlines signs contract for 12 flight simulators from HAVELSAN
IPO market surges past $1 billion

IPO market surges past $1 billion
Tariffs on Brazil take effect as US readies fresh flurry

Tariffs on Brazil take effect as US readies fresh flurry
WORLD Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

On July 22, German authorities said they were giving the green light to a controversial French-Russian nuclear project which critics fear will enable spying and sabotage by Moscow.
ECONOMY Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

The Turkish economy demonstrates its resilience against external macroeconomic shocks despite a highly volatile global environment and regional geopolitical politics, according to a senior Fitch Ratings director.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿