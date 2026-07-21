Türkiye intensifies trade diplomacy in first half of 2026

ANKARA

The Turkish Trade Ministry held 152 high-level contacts with 57 countries in the first half of 2026 as part of efforts to boost exports and strengthen the investment climate.

The ministry intensified its trade diplomacy activities between January and June to expand Türkiye’s presence in global trade networks and facilitate access to new markets, officials from the ministry told state-run Anadolu Agency.

During the period, cooperation mechanisms, including Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs), Joint Economic and Trade Committees (JETCOs) and Joint Economic Commissions (JECs), were actively used.

Türkiye was represented at major international gatherings, such as the OECD Ministerial Meeting and the Organization of Turkic States Trade and Economy Ministers Meeting. Bilateral talks were also held with a range of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Syria.

The ministry also took part in presidential-level visits to countries, including Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, and attended several high-level economic summits abroad.

FTA negotiations were a key part of the trade diplomacy agenda in the first six months of the year. The fifth round of talks on updating the existing FTA with the United Kingdom was held in Ankara, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the process and expanding the scope of the agreement.

Türkiye also reached an understanding with Canada and Costa Rica to launch FTA negotiations following exploratory discussions. Technical work continued to broaden the scope of PTAs with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Several decisions aimed at strengthening the institutional framework of economic relations were adopted through JETCO and JEC meetings.

Türkiye and Hungary agreed to increase transit permit quotas and facilitate visa and work permit procedures. A new JETCO mechanism established with Norway created a framework for cooperation in green transformation and the digital economy.

Türkiye and Syria signed a broad protocol covering areas ranging from customs and energy to banking and contracting services. Meanwhile, Türkiye and Germany identified priority areas for economic cooperation and set out a roadmap for bilateral economic relations.

Business forums also featured prominently during the period, including the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, the Türkiye-Syria Business and Investment Forum, and meetings held under the Belgian Economic Mission.

The ministry said discussions with regional partners also focused on strengthening alternative trade routes, logistics networks and supply chains in light of developments affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In the Balkans, talks with Serbia, Kosovo and North Macedonia centered on regional economic integration and support for the Turkish contracting industry.

The Trade Ministry expects trade diplomacy activities to continue throughout the remainder of the year as Türkiye seeks to strengthen long-term cooperation mechanisms that will help exporters access new markets.