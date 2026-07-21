Manufacturing sector takes largest share of bank lending

Manufacturing sector takes largest share of bank lending

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing sector takes largest share of bank lending

 

The manufacturing sector received the largest share of bank lending in Türkiye as total cash loans extended across sectors reached 26.8 trillion Turkish Liras in May, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

Total cash loans, including non-performing loans, rose to 26.78 trillion liras in May 2026 from 19.35 trillion liras a year earlier. The annual increase in outstanding credit reached 38 percent.

The manufacturing industry accounted for the largest share of sectoral lending, receiving 23 percent of total cash loans. As of May, banks had extended 6.05 trillion liras in loans to the sector.

Within manufacturing, the textile and textile products segment received the highest amount of credit at 796 billion liras, followed by food, beverages and tobacco with 779 billion liras and transport vehicles with 696 billion liras.

The second-largest share of lending went to the wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicle services, and personal and household products sector, which received 3.1 trillion liras in loans, representing 17 percent of total cash lending.

Of that amount, 1.79 trillion liras was allocated to wholesale trade and commission activities, 896.26 billion liras to retail trade and personal products and 412.84 billion liras to the retail sale of motor vehicles and fuel.

Meanwhile, loans extended to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) totaled 7.03 trillion liras as of May. Banks provided 1.87 trillion liras to micro enterprises, 1.85 trillion liras to small enterprises and 3.31 trillion liras to medium-sized enterprises.

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