Canada ready to 'intensify' trade talks with US: Carney

Canada ready to 'intensify' trade talks with US: Carney

MONTREAL
Canada ready to intensify trade talks with US: Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the 2026 Liberal National Convention in Montreal, Canada, on April 11, 2026. (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that Ottawa stands ready to deepen trade talks with the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered fresh tariffs targeting Canada.

"This is the latest in a series of unilateral US trade actions that began with the US imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement," Carney said of Trump's plan for 50 percent duties on many Canadian products.

He added that Canada has made proposals to resolve disputes as Washington transformed its trade ties, and is "ready to intensify those discussions."

Trump signed orders on July 20 to impose new 50 percent tariffs on many Canadian goods, claiming “discriminatory treatment” by Ottawa against American alcohol, automobile and dairy products.

The tariffs take effect in 30 days and cover various items including wine, hockey sticks and cement, said the White House.

Trump, who saw many of his tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court this year, tapped an untested legal provision for the new duties -- Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The latest duties will not apply to energy, potash and goods already impacted by sector-specific tariffs.

Crucially, however, they will hit products covered under the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA).

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