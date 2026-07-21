Revenues of Türkiye’s Top 500 IT companies rise 40 percent in 2025

ISTANBUL

The combined revenue of Türkiye’s 500 largest information technology companies rose 40 percent year-on-year to 1.6 trillion Turkish Liras in 2025, according to a summary of the Bilişim 500 research.

The findings from the 2025 edition of the Bilişim 500 – Top 500 Information Technology Companies Survey, conducted for the 27th time this year, showed that the sector maintained its expansion but lost momentum compared with previous years. The study noted that the Turkish lira-based growth rate, which stood at 88 percent in 2023, has fallen by half within two years.

Artificial intelligence was among the strongest growth drivers in the sector, with AI-related revenues increasing 58 percent from a year earlier. According to the research, companies are increasingly integrating AI into their core business strategies rather than treating it solely as a technology investment.

The research also highlighted an uneven distribution of growth across the industry. Only 8 percent of the companies included in the ranking managed to increase their revenues by more than 100 percent in 2025, while the highest growth rate recorded by a single company reached 323 percent. This suggests that while the sector continues to grow, the number of fast-growing companies has declined markedly, the study said.

Revenue from industry-specific software developed in Türkiye increased 35 percent year-on-year and accounted for 67 percent of total software revenues. Software solutions serving the finance, banking, tourism and defense industries were among the main contributors to sector growth.

The survey also introduced a new Managed Services category, which generated 3 billion liras in revenue. The category is expected to become one of the fastest-growing segments of the IT sector as AI adoption accelerates and organizations increasingly turn to outsourced technology services, the report said.