Mediators race to ease Iran-US tensions with 10-day truce proposal

TEHRAN

Mediators have proposed a 10-day ceasefire to Iran and the United States in an effort to defuse renewed hostilities, while Washington is simultaneously reviewing the initiative and pressing ahead with preparations for a potential full-scale military campaign, several media outlets reported on July 21.

Regional mediators led by Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan have presented both Washington and Tehran with a proposal for a temporary 10-day truce aimed at halting the escalating confrontation.

According to Axios, Washington now faces a stark choice: Either accept a temporary ceasefire that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic or risk a massive joint military operation designed to force Tehran into complete capitulation.

Officials familiar with the discussions said the current situation, an open-ended war of attrition that has severely disrupted the Gulf region, is unsustainable, adding that the coming days are expected to determine which course is ultimately pursued.

The Trump administration was reportedly assessing the proposal while urging Israel to refrain from actions that could close the remaining diplomatic window.

At the same time, the White House continues to reinforce its military posture in the region in case negotiations collapse, the report said.

In recent days, the U.S. military has deployed dozens of fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East, while the Israeli military has raised its alert level and completed preparations to expand the conflict into a full-scale operation within days.

Despite 10 consecutive nights of U.S. airstrikes, Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz has not been broken, drawing Trump deeper into a conflict he had previously declared “won.”

Diplomatic efforts reportedly gained momentum over the weekend, but faltered after Iran launched a missile strike on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed at least two U.S. troops, prompting Washington to harden its stance.

A senior U.S. official said, “The president is focused on making Iran pay for its violations and the deaths of American service members. These devastating strikes will continue until the president orders otherwise.”

Details of the proposed ceasefire

Regional sources said the proposed 10-day truce would suspend hostilities, reopen two separate shipping corridors through the Strait of Hormuz and provide both sides with an opportunity to salvage a memorandum of understanding that is on the verge of collapse.

During the 10-day ceasefire, the parties will also negotiate a long-term mechanism to guarantee freedom of navigation.

One proposal under discussion will allow Iran to collect reasonable service fees in exchange for providing maritime safety and environmental protection services.

The model draws on the service-fee system jointly implemented by Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore in the Strait of Malacca. Another option would channel the collected fees into a jointly administered fund overseen by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).