Afghans search for dozens missing after devastating flood

Afghans search for dozens missing after devastating flood

PARUN
Afghans search for dozens missing after devastating flood

Rescuers were struggling to reach residents trapped under mud and boulders in eastern Afghanistan yesterday, after a major flood smashed through one province killing at least 23 people.


Around 100 people are unaccounted for, the national disaster agency and the provincial governor’s office said, also updating the death toll from July 20’s deluge.


An AFP journalist saw dozens of people gathered in remote Parun, the capital of Nuristan province, using wooden poles and their bare hands to search for the missing.


Farid Gul Zaheer, a 34-year-old pharmacist, said he had “never witnessed such a dangerous flood.”


“It felt like there was an earthquake, and I heard children and people screaming,” he told AFP, after getting injured while trying to flee up the mountain.


Yesterday, a bulldozer was of limited use in clearing some debris in Parun, where the flood had buried multiple shops and brought huge boulders that smashed into buildings.


Parun’s mayor and other government employees were among the missing, the governor’s office said on July 20.


Zakirullah Zaki, manager of the Spogmai Hotel, said it felt like “an act of God struck us.”


“The rest of the hotels, markets, and shops were completely destroyed,” the 29-year-old told AFP.


The Spogmai was still standing, surrounded by destruction, and the manager’s missing younger brother was found.


Juma Khan Nayel, communications chief for the Afghan Red Crescent Society, described a “devastating situation” with water rising to unprecedented levels.


Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry said the military had been deployed to the area to support the relief effort, while the United Nations said it was assessing the disaster.


The flooding and rain have also affected neighboring Pakistan, where 12 people were killed according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial disaster agency.

floods , rescue ,

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