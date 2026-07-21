Countries move to tighten social media rules for children

Countries move to tighten social media rules for children

PARIS
Countries move to tighten social media rules for children

French lawmakers were due to vote on July 21 on a bill banning children under 15 from social media, placing France among at least 20 countries that have adopted or proposed age-based restrictions.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate reached a compromise on July 20 after disagreeing over whether the ban should cover all social networks or only platforms considered most harmful. Both chambers were scheduled to hold final votes on the revised text.

The government hopes to introduce the restrictions when the new school year begins in September.

Five countries currently have nationwide measures in force, according to an AFP tally, although the scope of the rules varies.

Australia became the first country to impose a broad social media ban for children under 16 in December 2025.

Indonesia began restricting under-16 accounts on platforms deemed high-risk in March, while Malaysia introduced similar rules in June.

Brazil requires users under 16 to link their accounts to those of their parents or guardians, with platforms also required to verify users’ ages.

China has progressively restricted minors’ internet access since 2019.

Curfews and time limits initially applied to online gaming were extended to social media and streaming services in 2023.

Türkiye passed legislation in April barring children under 15 from social media. The law is expected to take effect in late 2026.

The United Arab Emirates announced an under-15 ban in June, with implementation expected within about a year.

The European Commission is preparing its own proposal after an expert panel recommended restricting unsupervised social media use for children under 13 and introducing phased access for those aged 13 to 18.

Greece plans to ban access for children under 15 from Jan. 1, 2027. Austria and Slovenia are preparing restrictions for children under 14 and 15, respectively, while Denmark has proposed barring under-15s from several platforms.

Sweden is considering an under-15 ban from early 2028. Germany is examining age-based or platform-specific restrictions, while Ireland has said it could legislate if the EU does not act.

Outside the bloc, Norway plans to submit an under-16 bill by the end of the year. The United Kingdom is working toward similar restrictions in early 2027, while Canada has introduced legislation that would prevent children under 16 from holding social media accounts unless platforms can demonstrate adequate safeguards.

Several Indian states are also pursuing restrictions. Karnataka has introduced an under-16 ban, while other states are considering similar measures.

Portugal has approved a bill at first reading requiring parental consent for users aged 13 to 16. Spain has proposed raising the minimum age for independent access from 14 to 16, while Italian lawmakers are considering an under-15 ban.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

    Türkiye condemns Houthi threat against Saudi Arabia

  2. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia seek closer judicial cooperation

  3. Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

    Wildfires hit four provinces, prompt evacuations

  4. Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

    Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

  5. Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid

    Kurtulmuş meets AKP, İYİ Party officials on anti-terror bid
Recommended
Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project
Athens nears final approval of Israeli air defense package

Athens nears final approval of Israeli air defense package
Seoul mayor faces ousting after conviction

Seoul mayor faces ousting after conviction
EU watchdog reduces safe level of exposure

EU watchdog reduces safe level of exposure
Russias Lavrov says will meet Rubio in Manila

Russia's Lavrov says will meet Rubio in Manila
Venezuelas ousted leader Maduro back in US court

Venezuela's ousted leader Maduro back in US court
UN chief to head to Syria, first such visit since 2009

UN chief to head to Syria, first such visit since 2009
WORLD Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

Germany approves controversial French-Russian nuclear project

On July 22, German authorities said they were giving the green light to a controversial French-Russian nuclear project which critics fear will enable spying and sabotage by Moscow.
ECONOMY Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

Fitch: Turkish economy stays resilient amid global risks

The Turkish economy demonstrates its resilience against external macroeconomic shocks despite a highly volatile global environment and regional geopolitical politics, according to a senior Fitch Ratings director.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿