Countries move to tighten social media rules for children

PARIS

French lawmakers were due to vote on July 21 on a bill banning children under 15 from social media, placing France among at least 20 countries that have adopted or proposed age-based restrictions.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate reached a compromise on July 20 after disagreeing over whether the ban should cover all social networks or only platforms considered most harmful. Both chambers were scheduled to hold final votes on the revised text.

The government hopes to introduce the restrictions when the new school year begins in September.

Five countries currently have nationwide measures in force, according to an AFP tally, although the scope of the rules varies.

Australia became the first country to impose a broad social media ban for children under 16 in December 2025.

Indonesia began restricting under-16 accounts on platforms deemed high-risk in March, while Malaysia introduced similar rules in June.

Brazil requires users under 16 to link their accounts to those of their parents or guardians, with platforms also required to verify users’ ages.

China has progressively restricted minors’ internet access since 2019.

Curfews and time limits initially applied to online gaming were extended to social media and streaming services in 2023.

Türkiye passed legislation in April barring children under 15 from social media. The law is expected to take effect in late 2026.

The United Arab Emirates announced an under-15 ban in June, with implementation expected within about a year.

The European Commission is preparing its own proposal after an expert panel recommended restricting unsupervised social media use for children under 13 and introducing phased access for those aged 13 to 18.

Greece plans to ban access for children under 15 from Jan. 1, 2027. Austria and Slovenia are preparing restrictions for children under 14 and 15, respectively, while Denmark has proposed barring under-15s from several platforms.

Sweden is considering an under-15 ban from early 2028. Germany is examining age-based or platform-specific restrictions, while Ireland has said it could legislate if the EU does not act.

Outside the bloc, Norway plans to submit an under-16 bill by the end of the year. The United Kingdom is working toward similar restrictions in early 2027, while Canada has introduced legislation that would prevent children under 16 from holding social media accounts unless platforms can demonstrate adequate safeguards.

Several Indian states are also pursuing restrictions. Karnataka has introduced an under-16 ban, while other states are considering similar measures.

Portugal has approved a bill at first reading requiring parental consent for users aged 13 to 16. Spain has proposed raising the minimum age for independent access from 14 to 16, while Italian lawmakers are considering an under-15 ban.