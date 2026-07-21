Congress deals first blow to Colombia’s president-elect

BOGOTA

President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella gestures during an Independence Day military parade in Bogotá, Colombia, Monday, July 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Colombia’s new congress dealt its first blow to hard-right President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella on July 20, voting against his candidate for the presidency of the senate.



Without his own political party, De la Espriella is seeking support from lawmakers ahead of his Aug. 7 inauguration to push through his reforms.



Congress voted against De la Espriella’s candidate and instead chose a leader from the party of former President Alvaro Uribe, who has distanced himself from the president-elect.



The left joined forces with the traditional right to defeat De la Espriella’s candidate in a highly unusual move.



Uribe’s party and that of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, the two largest in congress, celebrated the result with applause.



Congress’ 284 members took office on July 20 for a four-year term after being elected in March.



Leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda, who ran against De la Espriella in the tightly fought presidential election, celebrated the vote.



“First defeat for De la Espriella,” Cepeda said on X.



De la Espriella will now have to forge alliances to successfully advance his reforms, which include shutting down the presidential peace office and launching military attacks against drug trafficking groups.



There is “tension” in the air due to a “fragmented” legislature, Humberto Librado, director of political science at Colombia’s Javeriana University, told AFP.