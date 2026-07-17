Türkiye says EU document fails to recognize Ankara’s role

Türkiye says EU document fails to recognize Ankara’s role

ANKARA
Türkiye says EU document fails to recognize Ankara’s role

Türkiye on July 17 criticized the European Union’s “Common Understanding” document, saying it ignored Ankara’s status as a candidate country and lacked a strategic and fair approach toward bilateral relations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli issued a written statement addressing references to Türkiye in the document, which was published by the EU on July 15.

“The document, which ignores Türkiye’s candidate status, reveals the EU’s inadequacy in developing a common vision for the future with our country,” Keçeli said.

He said the references to Türkiye reflected a lack of strategic perspective and fairness, arguing that the bloc had failed to establish a shared vision for the future with Ankara.

Keçeli also criticized the timing and wording of the document, claiming it was intended to overshadow the recent NATO summit in Ankara.

“It is seen that the document in question was written in a tone that seeks to overshadow this reality, following the historic NATO Ankara summit, where the foundations of a new era were laid in which European allies assumed significant additional responsibilities within NATO and Türkiye’s indispensable role was confirmed,” he said.

The spokesperson also objected to the document’s references to eastern Mediterranean, describing the claims as unfounded and reflecting what he called a biased approach.

“We invite the EU to adopt a realistic vision and discourse in line with the interests of both sides,” Keçeli said.

Türkiye has been an EU candidate country since 1999, but accession talks launched in 2005 have been largely stalled in recent years amid disputes over issues including democracy, human rights, Cyprus and foreign policy differences. Ankara sees the prolongation of the process as politically motivated.

documentation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

    Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

  2. Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

    Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

  3. UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

    UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

  4. Data center battles marking politics worldwide

    Data center battles marking politics worldwide

  5. US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

    US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
Recommended
Ankara sees F-35 issue with US nearing resolution

Ankara sees F-35 issue with US nearing resolution
Fidan warns against wider Black Sea escalation

Fidan warns against wider Black Sea escalation
UN chief to meet Cypriot leaders in Nicosia

UN chief to meet Cypriot leaders in Nicosia
Turkish, US lawmakers discuss F-35, security ties

Turkish, US lawmakers discuss F-35, security ties
Fidan’s two-day Kiev visit focuses on strategic partnership

Fidan’s two-day Kiev visit focuses on strategic partnership
Turkish, US lawmakers discuss defense ties in Washington

Turkish, US lawmakers discuss defense ties in Washington
WORLD Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said July 18.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye welcomed a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total in official data dating back to 2011.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿