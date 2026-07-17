Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June

ANKARA

Home sales in Türkiye jumped 15.8 percent in June compared to the same month last year, according to data released on July 17 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

A total of 129,979 residential properties changed hands across the country during the month, up from the figures recorded in June 2025, TÜİK said.

Foreign acquisitions also rebounded in June, growing 20.1 percent year-over-year to 2,015 units. Despite the rise, sales to foreigners accounted for just 1.6 percent of the overall real estate market.

Russian citizens remained the top international buyers in Türkiye, purchasing 381 homes. Ukrainian and Iranian citizens tied for the second spot, purchasing 170 homes each.

The monthly growth was driven primarily by first-hand home purchases. Sales of brand-new properties climbed 23.1 percent year-over-year to 43,406 units, representing 33.4 percent of June’s total transactions. Existing home sales, which made up the remaining 66.6 percent of the market, increased by 12.5 percent to 86,573 units.

One of the most notable shifts in June’s report was the dramatic rise in home loans. Mortgaged transactions soared 72.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 25,993 units. Financed purchases accounted for one-fifth of all home acquisitions during the month, while non-mortgaged sales edged up a modest 7.1 percent to 103,986 properties.