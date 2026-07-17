Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June

Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June

ANKARA  
Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June

 

Home sales in Türkiye jumped 15.8 percent in June compared to the same month last year, according to data released on July 17 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

A total of 129,979 residential properties changed hands across the country during the month, up from the figures recorded in June 2025, TÜİK said.

Foreign acquisitions also rebounded in June, growing 20.1 percent year-over-year to 2,015 units. Despite the rise, sales to foreigners accounted for just 1.6 percent of the overall real estate market.

Russian citizens remained the top international buyers in Türkiye, purchasing 381 homes. Ukrainian and Iranian citizens tied for the second spot, purchasing 170 homes each.

The monthly growth was driven primarily by first-hand home purchases. Sales of brand-new properties climbed 23.1 percent year-over-year to 43,406 units, representing 33.4 percent of June’s total transactions. Existing home sales, which made up the remaining 66.6 percent of the market, increased by 12.5 percent to 86,573 units.

One of the most notable shifts in June’s report was the dramatic rise in home loans. Mortgaged transactions soared 72.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 25,993 units. Financed purchases accounted for one-fifth of all home acquisitions during the month, while non-mortgaged sales edged up a modest 7.1 percent to 103,986 properties.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

    Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

  2. Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

    Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

  3. UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

    UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

  4. Data center battles marking politics worldwide

    Data center battles marking politics worldwide

  5. US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

    US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
Recommended
Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record
Fitch affirms Türkiye’s ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook

Fitch affirms Türkiye’s ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook
Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half
US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation

US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation
Private firms drive India’s space push

Private firms drive India’s space push
WORLD Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said July 18.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye welcomed a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total in official data dating back to 2011.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿