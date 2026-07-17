Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

TRABZON
Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

 

Türkiye’s tea exports surpassed $17.5 million in the first half of the year, shipping thousands of tons of tea to more than 100 countries and territories, according to exporter data.

From Jan. 1 through June 30, the country exported 2,602 tons of tea, generating $17.5 million in revenue, according to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKİB).

Belgium, the U.K. and Turkish Cyprus emerged as the top three buyers of Turkish tea, importing $5.4 million, $3.5 million and $1.2 million worth, respectively.

Rize, a prominent agricultural province in northern Türkiye known for its dramatic mountain tea plantations, drove the bulk of the trade. The province alone exported 1,575 tons of tea to 20 countries, accounting for 44 percent of Türkiye’s total tea export revenue, at $7.7 million.

“We continued our exports to different geographies in the first six months of the year,” said Mustafa Okutan, a board member of the exporters association and head of its tea sector committee. “While maintaining our strong position in traditional markets, we prioritize finding a larger place for Turkish tea in new markets.”

Okutan noted that interest in Turkish tea remains robust in European countries and the Far East. In addition to growing its market share in Belgium and the U.K., the industry is targeting new customer bases in North America and the Gulf countries.

Turkish tea is often marketed globally as the only tea in the world on which snow falls, a natural environmental occurrence that growers say protects the leaves from pests and diseases without requiring chemical pesticides.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

    Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

  2. Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

    Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

  3. UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

    UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

  4. Data center battles marking politics worldwide

    Data center battles marking politics worldwide

  5. US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

    US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
Recommended
Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record
Fitch affirms Türkiye’s ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook

Fitch affirms Türkiye’s ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook
Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June

Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June
Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation

US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation
Private firms drive India’s space push

Private firms drive India’s space push
WORLD Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said July 18.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye welcomed a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total in official data dating back to 2011.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿