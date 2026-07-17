Singer Yalçıntaş, three others arrested on drug charges

ISTANBUL

A Turkish court on July 16 arrested singer İlyas Yalçıntaş and three others for manufacturing and trading narcotics, following a crackdown targeting the entertainment industry.

Authorities referred 16 suspects to the courthouse following biological tests. A judge ordered the pretrial detention of Yalçıntaş, Ayşe Nur Balcı, Orhan Yıldız and Şefik Ömer Dolman, releasing 12 others under judicial control.

Prior to his arrest, Yalçıntaş denied the accusations, stating police found no illicit substances at his residence and addressing reports of a seized precision scale.

“The scale mentioned in the news is a completely legal and ordinary kitchen scale that I use for calorie tracking,” Yalçıntaş said.

The prosecutor’s office stated early on July 16 that investigators secured evidence against 25 detained public figures, including singer Sıla Gençoğlu, accusing the broader group of consuming and facilitating drug use.