Families of Bolu fire victims bring justice campaign to Ankara

Families of Bolu fire victims bring justice campaign to Ankara

ANKARA
Families of Bolu fire victims bring justice campaign to Ankara

Relatives of victims killed in the 2025 ski resort fire in the northwestern city of Bolu reached the capital Ankara on July 16 after a dayslong march demanding that all those responsible for the tragedy face trial.

Launched July 11 from the Bolu Courthouse, the march was initiated by Oktay Akişli, who lost his mother Gülçin, his brother Şenol and his 11-year-old niece Mina in the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort.

The families arrived in Ankara’s Kahramankazan district on the sixth day of their march, where they were met by senior main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Murat Emir.

The group is expected to hold a press conference in front of the Victory Monument in central Ankara on July 18 as part of their campaign for broader accountability.

Before setting off from Bolu, relatives held a press conference calling for all individuals responsible for the fire to be brought before the courts.

The “struggle will continue until everyone responsible, regardless of their position, stands trial,” said lawyer Yüksel Gültekin, who lost eight relatives in the blaze.

The fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel killed 78 people and injured dozens more. In October 2025, a court sentenced 11 defendants, including hotel owner Halit Ergül, to aggravated life imprisonment for their roles in the disaster.

However, families have continued to demand that public officials and others they believe bear responsibility also be investigated and tried.

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