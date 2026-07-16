25 more celebrities detained in anti-narcotics operation

ISTANBUL

Authorities on July 16 carried out the latest phase of a high-profile anti-narcotics operation targeting celebrities, issuing arrest warrants for 25 well-known figures.

In the new wave, police detained several individuals, including singers Sıla Gençoğlu and İlyas Yalçıntaş, alongside producer Fatih Aksoy. The suspects reportedly face accusations of consuming narcotics, providing venues and facilitating drug use.

During searches conducted as part of the operation, authorities reportedly seized a precision scale and drug-related items at the residence of Yalçıntaş. The detained individuals were taken to local hospitals for medical checks before being transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for testing.

Following these procedures, the suspects are brought to the courthouse for questioning. A prosecutor then evaluates the cases to determine whether they will face formal arrest or release.

The latest wave of detentions is part of a broader investigation initiated in October 2025, which has already led to the arrests of several musicians and businesspeople.

Under Turkish law, suspects detained for alleged drug possession or consumption generally secure release pending trial after providing biological samples, though formal charges can carry strict sentences.