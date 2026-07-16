Tehran warns of ‘existential war’ with US, threatens regional infrastructure

TEHRAN

Tehran on July 16 threatened to destroy “all the infrastructure in the region,” saying it was engaged in an “existential war” with the United States, as the foes battled over the vital Strait of Hormuz in the renewed Middle East war.

The U.S. struck Iran and Tehran hit back at its allies in the Gulf on July 16. The key oil and gas artery, which Iran insists it controls, is central to the rekindled fighting that has entered its sixth day despite the foes’ preliminary deal in June aiming to end the war.

Tehran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a statement declaring that Iranian security depended on maintaining what he called “Iranian arrangements” in the strait.

“We are in an essential and existential war with America,” Ghalibaf said.

Meanwhile, media report said that U.S. President Donald Trump is moving closer to broadening Washington’s military campaign against Iran following several days of consultations with senior advisers.

During a Situation Room meeting on July 14 evening, Trump reviewed plans that included the possible seizure of Kharg Island and other strategic locations along the Strait of Hormuz by U.S. forces, as well as a strike on the tunnel complex at Pickaxe Mountain, a nuclear-related site that has not yet been targeted by the U.S.

Responding to the reports, Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on July 16 that the Strait of Hormuz remained a “red line” for Tehran and that Iran continued to exercise firm control over the waterway.

“The Americans thought that by attacking some of our bases on the southern coasts of the country, they could take control of this strategic strait,” Akraminia said.

Iran’s army also reiterated its position on the strategic waterway, declaring: “We will undoubtedly resist until the end and will neutralize American interventions in the region.”

Iran’s joint military command warned it would destroy “all the infrastructure in the region” if U.S. attacks continue to intensify.

“All the infrastructure in the region will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran” should Trump’s threat be carried out, the spokesperson said.