UN chief to meet Cypriot leaders in Nicosia

GENEVA

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Cyprus from July 27 to 29 for talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, the United Nations has announced.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres would meet the leaders of both communities and other stakeholders to discuss efforts to advance the peace process and support stability on the island, including through the work of the U.N. peacekeeping force, UNFICYP.

According to diplomatic sources, Guterres is expected to meet Erhürman and Christodoulides separately before bringing them together for a joint meeting in the U.N.-controlled buffer zone.

He is also due to meet members of bicommunal technical committees and civil society groups.

Reports said Guterres would receive a briefing from Khassim Diagne, his special representative and head of UNFICYP.

His personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, has also been holding contacts with the sides.

The visit will be the first to the island by a serving U.N. secretary-general since Ban Ki-moon in 2010.

Guterres’ second and final term expires at the end of 2026.

The United Nations is also considering another informal meeting in a broader format involving the two Cypriot communities, guarantor powers Türkiye, Greece and Britain, and the U.N. The aim would be to find common ground for a return to formal negotiations, but no date or agenda has been announced.

The last comprehensive round of Cyprus talks collapsed at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in 2017 without a settlement.