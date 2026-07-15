Ankara urges restraint after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Ankara urges restraint after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

ANKARA
Ankara urges restraint after Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye has strongly condemned a missile attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi group against southern Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry said.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the missile attack launched by the Houthis against the southern region of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara said the attack violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and posed a serious threat to regional security and stability.

“We once again reaffirm our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of this attack,” the ministry said.

The ministry also repeated Türkiye’s call on all parties to refrain from steps that could further escalate tensions in the region.

 

Iran-backed Houthis said they shot down a Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone on July 14, a day after an exchange of hostilities erupted between the two sides for the first time in years.

The fighters "succeeded in shooting down an enemy Saudi 'Wing Loong II' reconnaissance aircraft while it was carrying out hostile missions at dawn today over Al-Bayda Governorate in the center of the country," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

The latest claim came a day after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of attacking rebel-held Sanaa airport and retaliated with strikes targeting an airport in the kingdom - the biggest exchange of fire since a 2022 truce.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government claimed responsibility for that attack, saying it wanted to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

For more than a decade, aircraft entering Yemeni airspace have needed prior clearance from the Saudi-led coalition that backs the government and says it enforces the restriction at its request.

The Houthis and their Iranian backers appear to have challenged this arrangement by organizing direct flights from Iran, angering the government and its backer.

The rebels will "confront any violation of the country's airspace and sovereignty, and declare that they will not stand idly by in the face of any aggression," Saree added.

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