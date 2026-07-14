Istanbul court issues int’l warrant for Netanyahu over Gaza flotilla

Istanbul court issues int’l warrant for Netanyahu over Gaza flotilla

ISTANBUL
Istanbul court issues int’l warrant for Netanyahu over Gaza flotilla

 

An Istanbul court on July 14 ordered the issuance of an international arrest request for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla.

The decision was issued by the Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court during the ongoing trial concerning the Israeli military’s seizure of the Sumud aid flotilla, which included Turkish nationals among its passengers.

The case is part of a broad criminal lawsuit targeting Netanyahu and several senior Israeli officials. Prosecutors accuse them of a range of offenses, including crimes against humanity, genocide, intentional injury and torture.

The indictment also alleged property damage, aggravated looting, obstruction of transportation, hijacking or unlawful detention of vessels and unlawful deprivation of liberty.

The proceedings follow an earlier ruling in November 2025, when an Istanbul court issued preliminary arrest warrants for Netanyahu and dozens of other Israeli officials over both the flotilla incident and alleged crimes committed during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In April 2026, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office completed an indictment seeking aggravated life sentences for the defendants, arguing that Turkish courts have jurisdiction under international maritime law.

Türkiye,

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