Türkiye to mark 10th anniversary of failed coup

ANKARA

A bronze statue of Sergeant Major Ömer Halisdemir, who was martyred at the Special Forces Command during FETÖ’s failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, is seen here in Ankara. (DHA)

Türkiye will mark the 10th anniversary of the failed July 15, 2016, coup orchestrated by the FETÖ terrorist organization with nationwide ceremonies honoring those who lost their lives defending the country’s democracy.

On July 15, 2016, a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces linked to FETÖ launched an attempt to overthrow the government, deploying tanks and fighter jets in the capital Ankara and Istanbul while targeting key state institutions, including the parliament.

The putsch was thwarted within hours after civilians took to the streets to confront the plotters, alongside security forces.

The violence killed 253 people and left more than 2,700 others injured.

A decade after the failed coup, this year’s commemorations will be held under the theme “Our Will, Our Victory” with an extensive program of memorial events taking place across the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to attend a commemorative ceremony at parliament before taking part in a separate evening event in the capital.

The centerpiece of the capital’s commemorations will take place at a public garden. Held under the auspices of the Presidency, the event is expected to draw around 20,000 participants and will underscore the nation’s steadfast resistance to the failed coup and its enduring commitment to safeguarding the national will.

In Istanbul, thousands of people are expected to participate in a memorial march on the morning of July 15.

Participants will gather in the Zincirlikuyu district of Beşiktaş before crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, with organizers expecting around 5,000 attendees.

The march will conclude at the bridge’s memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives during the coup attempt.

The bridge, formerly known as the Bosphorus Bridge, witnessed one of the bloodiest episodes of the night.

Thirty-four civilians were killed there after soldiers affiliated with FETÖ opened fire on civilians attempting to prevent the coup. It was later renamed the July 15 Martyrs Bridge in tribute to those who died resisting the putsch.

A synchronized drone light show involving 1,500 drones over the Bosporus, a digital time tunnel in Ankara’s Kızılay district and an interactive “Memory Tree” installation in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district are among

the projects designed to blend national remembrance with immersive digital experiences, highlighting the enduring legacy of July 15 for younger generations.

Museums in 54 provinces will host exhibitions and remembrance ceremonies and will welcome veterans of the coup resistance while hosting panel discussions.

Turkish authorities say FETÖ spent years infiltrating key state institutions, including the military, judiciary and government ministries, placing loyalists in strategic positions.

In the aftermath of the coup attempt, tens of thousands of members were dismissed from public office or prosecuted as part of an extensive nationwide crackdown.

FETÖ founder Fethullah Gülen died in October 2024 at the age of 83 in Pennsylvania, where he had lived for more than two decades.