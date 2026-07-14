Exports rise in 50 Turkish provinces during first half

Exports rise in 50 Turkish provinces during first half

ISTANBUL  
Exports rise in 50 Turkish provinces during first half

 

Exports increased in 50 of Türkiyes 81 provinces during the January–June period, while 21 provinces recorded exports exceeding $1 billion, the Trade Ministry said in a statement on July 14.

In June, Istanbul remained the country’s top exporting province with exports totaling $4.8 billion, marking a 27.6 percent increase compared with the same month last year.

Kocaeli ranked second with $3.9 billion in exports, up 23.8 percent year-on-year, followed by İzmir with $2.2 billion, posting a 20.6 percent increase.

In Istanbul, precious or semi-precious stones were the largest export category, generating $693.8 million. Boilers and machinery followed with $449.1 million, while knitted apparel and accessories contributed $444.7 million.

In Kocaeli, motor vehicles led exports with $1.4 billion. Mineral fuels and oils ranked second at $500.6 million, followed by electrical machinery and equipment at $333.1 million.

For İzmir, mineral fuels and oils topped exports at $484.4 million. Iron and steel came next with $221.5 million, while boilers and machinery reached $185.3 million.

The United Arab Emirates was Istanbul’s largest export destination, receiving goods worth $326.7 million. Germany followed with $317.8 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia totaled $287.8 million.

Kocaeli exported the most to the United Kingdom, with shipments valued at $351.8 million. Germany ranked second at $326.9 million, followed by Slovenia at $252.1 million.

Spain was the leading export market for İzmir, accounting for $222.1 million in exports. Germany followed with $191.5 million, while Italy received $157.6 million worth of goods.

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