Exports rise in 50 Turkish provinces during first half

ISTANBUL

Exports increased in 50 of Türkiyes 81 provinces during the January–June period, while 21 provinces recorded exports exceeding $1 billion, the Trade Ministry said in a statement on July 14.

In June, Istanbul remained the country’s top exporting province with exports totaling $4.8 billion, marking a 27.6 percent increase compared with the same month last year.

Kocaeli ranked second with $3.9 billion in exports, up 23.8 percent year-on-year, followed by İzmir with $2.2 billion, posting a 20.6 percent increase.

In Istanbul, precious or semi-precious stones were the largest export category, generating $693.8 million. Boilers and machinery followed with $449.1 million, while knitted apparel and accessories contributed $444.7 million.

In Kocaeli, motor vehicles led exports with $1.4 billion. Mineral fuels and oils ranked second at $500.6 million, followed by electrical machinery and equipment at $333.1 million.

For İzmir, mineral fuels and oils topped exports at $484.4 million. Iron and steel came next with $221.5 million, while boilers and machinery reached $185.3 million.

The United Arab Emirates was Istanbul’s largest export destination, receiving goods worth $326.7 million. Germany followed with $317.8 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia totaled $287.8 million.

Kocaeli exported the most to the United Kingdom, with shipments valued at $351.8 million. Germany ranked second at $326.9 million, followed by Slovenia at $252.1 million.

Spain was the leading export market for İzmir, accounting for $222.1 million in exports. Germany followed with $191.5 million, while Italy received $157.6 million worth of goods.