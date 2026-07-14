Economic independence integral part of national sovereignty: DEİK’s Olpak

Economic independence integral part of national sovereignty: DEİK’s Olpak

ISTANBUL  
Economic independence integral part of national sovereignty: DEİK’s Olpak

 

Marking July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) President Nail Olpak issued a statement condemning the coup attempt and praising the collective determination of the Turkish nation and its institutions in defending democracy.

Olpak stated that on the night of July 15, not only democracy but also economic stability, production power and the country’s future were targeted. He noted that Türkiye overcame this threat through national unity and demonstrated its determination to strengthen its economy, institutions and international standing.

Highlighting the performance of the Turkish business community over the past decade, Olpak said production, exports, employment and investment continued uninterrupted. He noted that per capita income increased from around $10,900 to approximately $18,000, while Türkiye’s share in global exports rose to 1.07 percent.

Olpak said Türkiye’s strong economy, dynamic private sector and entrepreneurial ecosystem remain key advantages in a period shaped by shifting global balances and geopolitical developments.

He added that the comprehensive economic reform package announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would support production, exports, high value-added services and international investment.

Olpak said Türkiye stands out as a reliable partner and stable investment destination with its strong production infrastructure, strategic location and qualified workforce.

Olpak added that DEİK, through its 153 Business Councils, will continue to contribute to Türkiye’s economic development and strengthen its position in global trade.

DEIK,

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