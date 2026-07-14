Marmaraereğlisi LNG terminal storage capacity to increase

Marmaraereğlisi LNG terminal storage capacity to increase

ANKARA
Marmaraereğlisi LNG terminal storage capacity to increase

The storage capacity of Türkiye’s Marmaraereğlisi Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal, operated by state-owned pipeline company BOTAŞ, will be expanded through the construction of an additional 160,000-cubic-meter storage tank, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Located in Tekirdağ, the terminal plays a strategic role, particularly during the winter months, with a daily regasification capacity of 37 million cubic meters.

The terminal handles an average of 65 LNG tankers annually and meets approximately 15 percent of Türkiye’s yearly natural gas demand. The fourth storage tank currently under construction will increase total storage capacity from 255,000 cubic meters to 415,000 cubic meters.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that the new investment would strengthen the country’s natural gas infrastructure and improve resilience against potential crises in global energy markets.

Türkiye currently has five LNG entry points, including two LNG terminals and three Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs).

Alongside the Marmaraereğlisi LNG Terminal, BOTAŞ also operates the Dörtyol and Saros FSRUs. Since 2016, the country’s LNG regasification capacity has increased nearly fivefold to 161 million cubic meters per day. The ministry aims to raise this figure to 200 million cubic meters per day through the addition of two new FSRUs.

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